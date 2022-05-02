Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.27 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,991 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,188,000 after buying an additional 387,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 15.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 617,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.75 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,900.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

