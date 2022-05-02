Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,711,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after buying an additional 303,737 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avient by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,256 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT opened at $49.24 on Monday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

