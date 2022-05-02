First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of Everbridge worth $33,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Everbridge by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Everbridge by 1,092.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 151,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $43.10 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

