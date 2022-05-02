Royal Gold (RGLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $130.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.52. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.68.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

