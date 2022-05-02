Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.19 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 86.40%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

