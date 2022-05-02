Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,866 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after buying an additional 139,055 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $35.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

