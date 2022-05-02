Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,351 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

