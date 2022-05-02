Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Stericycle worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $50.19 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

