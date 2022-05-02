Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $134.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.09.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

