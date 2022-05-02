Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,078,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $7,906,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 83.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 184,583 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

