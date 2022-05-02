Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,997 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bank OZK by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after buying an additional 220,310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

OZK stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

About Bank OZK (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.