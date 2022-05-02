Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,935,000 after buying an additional 228,942 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,266,000 after buying an additional 114,222 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,717,000 after buying an additional 50,129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,031,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

