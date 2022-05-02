Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

