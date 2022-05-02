Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.09 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after buying an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 2,044,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after buying an additional 676,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $9.24 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

