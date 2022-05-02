National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $56.60 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $70.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

