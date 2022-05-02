Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 69,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after acquiring an additional 596,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,079,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,577,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.93.

NYSE GTLS opened at $168.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.98.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.