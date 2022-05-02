Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,354.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $66.22 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

