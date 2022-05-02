Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -158.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -461.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

