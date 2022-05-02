Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of IDACORP worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 274,372 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,715,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

IDACORP Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.