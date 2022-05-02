Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Dover by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Dover by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $133.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $132.69 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

