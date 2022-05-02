Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES opened at $20.42 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

Several analysts have commented on AES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

