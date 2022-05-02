Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

