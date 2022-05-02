Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 658,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after buying an additional 55,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

