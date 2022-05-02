Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,648 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 105,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 439,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

