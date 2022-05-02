Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of PTH stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.07.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

