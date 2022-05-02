Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 931,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after buying an additional 310,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after buying an additional 295,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,175,000 after buying an additional 240,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG opened at $92.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.92. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.