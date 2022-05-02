Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 5,824.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

