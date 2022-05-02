Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 439.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after buying an additional 82,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after buying an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of CGNX opened at $67.63 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

