Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292,534 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 456 shares of company stock valued at $41,960 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

