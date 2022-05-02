Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of ABC opened at $151.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.18. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

