Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $75.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

