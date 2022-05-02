General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $37.91 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

