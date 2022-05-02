International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP opened at $46.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

