Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,781 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $114.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.20.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.