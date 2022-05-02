VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Position Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

HYD stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21.

