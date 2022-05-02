PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 426.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 268,427 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 593,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after purchasing an additional 238,889 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,030,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,193,000 after acquiring an additional 204,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $146.61 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.