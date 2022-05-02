Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

WHR opened at $181.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.81.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

