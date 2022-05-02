Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 191,515 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 228.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,515 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.43% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 34.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 3,696.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BKT opened at $4.80 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.