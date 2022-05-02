Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $101.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.92. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $101.07 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

