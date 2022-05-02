Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,159,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

Shares of ASML opened at $563.77 on Monday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $544.00 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

