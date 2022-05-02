Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $189.58 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.13.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

