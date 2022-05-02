Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $148,522,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 124.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after acquiring an additional 260,249 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Public Storage by 132.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after acquiring an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 277,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,043,000 after buying an additional 194,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $371.50 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $269.55 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.53.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

