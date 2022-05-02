Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $18.77 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.