Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 885 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

