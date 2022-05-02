Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,883 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

NNN stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

