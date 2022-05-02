Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 53,511 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,511 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $332,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

