Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $100.57 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.