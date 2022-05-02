Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,313,000 after buying an additional 247,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $120.75 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $178.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.32.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

