Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $28,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CSL opened at $259.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $178.73 and a 12 month high of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.