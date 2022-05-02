Skillz (SKLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Skillz has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $839.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.81. Skillz has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,397,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 771,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 147,272 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Skillz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

